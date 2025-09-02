Listen Live
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Whitchurch Town Council to object to new Lidl supermarket plans

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Whitchurch Town Council’s planning committee has confirmed its intention to object to the proposed new Lidl supermarket on Tilstock Road, following a public meeting where residents raised significant concerns.

A generic Lidl store sign
A generic Lidl store sign

The decision was made on August 27 after a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, which saw a strong turnout from members of the public. Residents voiced objections over a range of issues, prompting the council to lodge a formal objection with Shropshire Council.

Key concerns raised by the council include the appearance of the planned development, potential noise and pollution, and the “potential inadequacy” of parking, loading, and turning facilities. Supporting infrastructure, such as drainage and sewage, was also cited as a worry.

Lidl GB has stated that its plans for a new, modern store to replace the current one on Bridgewater Street would “significantly improve its offering in the area.” The company says the multi-million-pound investment would “create new, well paid local jobs with existing colleagues relocating to the new store.”

The discount retailer also stated the new store is the “only option” to maintain its presence in the town, as its current location no longer meets the needs of its customer base.

The proposed store would be built on land between Tilstock Road and the A525 Whitchurch bypass. It would feature a 1,516 sq m sales area and a car park with 115 spaces, including six accessible bays, nine parent and child bays, and two rapid electric vehicle charging points.

The company says its application followed a comprehensive consultation with the local community.

