Trust celebrates Park & Ride success during Catch the Bus Month

September marks the start of Catch the Bus Month, a national campaign celebrating the benefits of bus travel and a hospital Trust is proud to highlight the success of its Park & Ride service at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Launched earlier this year in partnership with Shropshire Council and Arriva, the service has gone from strength to strength. What began as a 12-week trial has now become a permanent service, with hundreds of patients, visitors and staff using the Park & Ride each week.

Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the convenience, reliability and value of the service. The Park & Ride runs every 15 to 20 minutes from the Oxon Park & Ride site to the hospital, with return journeys costing just £1. Children under 16 and holders of a disabled person’s bus pass travel free.

To mark Catch the Bus Month, the Trust will be sharing stories from passengers and staff and releasing a specially written song to celebrate the service and encourage more people to give it a try.

Catch the Bus Month is led by Bus Users UK and aims to promote the environmental, social and economic benefits of bus travel. Buses are one of the greenest ways to travel, helping to cut pollution and ease traffic in busy areas like hospital sites.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We’re proud to support Catch the Bus Month and to shine a light on the difference this service is making. It’s a great example of partnership working and listening to what our patients and community need.”