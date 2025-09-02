Town centre policing team moves into the heart of Shrewsbury

Boosting visibility and accessibility of police officers in Shrewsbury, West Mercia Police’s dedicated town centre policing team is now based in the heart of the town.

Sergeant Gary Lansdale (Shrewsbury Town Centre Team), Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, Chief Constable Richard Cooper, PC Ben Summerfield (Shrewsbury Town Centre Team)

Following funding from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion, the team will operate from offices in Drayton Passage.

Once based in Shrewsbury’s Riverside shopping centre, police officers vacated the site in 2020 due to redevelopment works.

This move will return the force back into the town, delivering on the PCC’s commitment within his Safer Communities Plan to support town centres and businesses to thrive.

It also marks the latest in a line of investments from the PCC focused on keeping town centres safe, with ten town centre teams established in 2024.

PCC John Campion said: “I have listened and delivered on calls from local communities by ensuring the town centre team is based right in the heart of Shrewsbury.

“In West Mercia we have record numbers of police officers, so I am committed to ensuring the public feel the full benefits of that investment.

“This move is another example of my long-standing commitment to improving the service communities receive in Shrewsbury by maximising the efficiency and effectiveness of policing in the town.”

Chief Constable Richard Cooper added: “We are pleased that a new base for Shrewsbury’s town centre team has been established, which with not only help to better protect our communities but will be hugely beneficial to our officers and staff.

“It’s vital our officers are where they need to be to help prevent crime and reassure our communities, and having a site in the heart of the community is part of our neighbourhood policing promise. Crime continues to fall across Shropshire, and more crimes are being solved than ever before with our town centre teams helping in our crime fighting efforts.”