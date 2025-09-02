Listen Live
Telford MP presents Community Recognition Award to resident Joyce Cherrington

Shaun Davies, the Member of Parliament for Telford, has presented a Community Recognition Award to local resident Joyce Cherrington for her exceptional volunteer work within the Lawley retirement community.

Shaun Davies MP with Joyce Cherrington
The MP visited Lawley Bank Court to celebrate Joyce’s, whose remarkable generosity and efforts have brought joy to many residents.

Joyce voluntarily runs the highly popular “Knit and Natter” club, offering residents a chance to learn new skills, socialise, and even enjoy outings beyond the care home. Her work is credited with helping to create a thriving and inclusive community at Lawley Bank.

“Individuals like Joyce are stars in our community,” said Shaun Davies MP. “Their kindness and selfless work are what make Telford a truly great place. These awards are an opportunity to recognise those who go above and beyond to better our community.”

Upon receiving the award, Joyce expressed her heartfelt gratitude. “It means a great deal to me, and I am truly honoured,” she said. “It’s great to see the residents engage; this helps with their wellbeing and mental health, building their confidence and making them more independent.”

Joyce also shared that her group has made numerous items for various charities, all while she balances caring for her mother who has dementia. Her dedication and compassion, both for the residents she volunteers with and her own family, underscore the selflessness highlighted by the award.

Over the past year, the Telford MP has presented six of these awards to recognise the hard work and commitment of individuals who are making a positive difference in the community. Mr. Davies encourages other residents to nominate those they feel are deserving of similar recognition.

To nominate a resident for a Community Recognition Award, contact email shaun.davies.mp@parliament.uk.

