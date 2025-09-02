Listen Live
16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Person released from vehicle following collision on A41 near Hinstock

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A two-car collision closed the A41 Newport Road near Hinstock on Tuesday afternoon, 2 September, requiring a multi-agency response to free a trapped casualty.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident, which occurred at approximately 4.55 pm, involved two saloon vehicles near the junction for Marsh Lane.

Four fire appliances, including the specialised Rescue Tender, were mobilised from stations in Market Drayton, Prees, and Wellington.

- Advertisement -

An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the emergency response.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment, along with other small gear, to extricate a person who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The scene of the collision saw a significant emergency services presence, including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, Land Ambulance Service, and West Mercia Police.

The A41 was closed in both directions while emergency crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP