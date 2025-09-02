Person released from vehicle following collision on A41 near Hinstock

A two-car collision closed the A41 Newport Road near Hinstock on Tuesday afternoon, 2 September, requiring a multi-agency response to free a trapped casualty.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident, which occurred at approximately 4.55 pm, involved two saloon vehicles near the junction for Marsh Lane.

Four fire appliances, including the specialised Rescue Tender, were mobilised from stations in Market Drayton, Prees, and Wellington.

An Operations officer was also in attendance to oversee the emergency response.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment, along with other small gear, to extricate a person who was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

The scene of the collision saw a significant emergency services presence, including the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, Land Ambulance Service, and West Mercia Police.

The A41 was closed in both directions while emergency crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash. Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.