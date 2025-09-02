Listen Live
16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New hope for Cleobury Sports and Fitness Centre as talks take place to keep it open

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A united effort is underway to save Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre from possible closure, following a meeting where key stakeholders pledged to work together.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council
Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The future of the centre was thrown into doubt after its operator, Teme Leisure, announced it would no longer manage the facility from early December. This decision was prompted by the removal of a crucial annual grant of £23,530 by the previous Shropshire Council administration, leaving the centre with an estimated operating deficit of £44,000 for the financial year.

However, a glimmer of hope has emerged after a meeting of Cleobury Town Council, attended by Shropshire Council leader Heather Kidd.

- Advertisement -

Praising the spirit of co-operation, Councillor Kidd stated, “All parties – Shropshire Council, Cleobury Town Council, Team Leisure and the community are now committed to work together to avoid the threatened short-term closure. Initial meetings to discuss a solution are already underway.”

The centre, which provides vital sporting and fitness facilities for the local community, is currently at risk of closing to the public on 3 December 2025. While the council has confirmed the facility would remain open for educational use, local MP Stuart Anderson has urged the council to “urgently review” its decision and work with local groups to find a solution.

Teme Leisure, which has run the centre since 2008, had previously submitted two proposals to the council in an attempt to keep the facility open, but these were rejected. Despite this, the company’s general manager, Lee Hassan, confirmed they remain committed to finding a resolution.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP