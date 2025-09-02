Listen Live
Man jailed for assaulting Shrewsbury petrol station worker in £8 burger robbery

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man who left a Shrewsbury petrol station worker unconscious when he stole two burgers worth £8.54 has been sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Elliot Beckwith. Photo: West Mercia Police
Elliot Beckwith. Photo: West Mercia Police

Elliot Beckwith, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he was found guilty of robbery and actual bodily harm for the incident that happened on Sunday 25 May.

The 28-year-old entered the Esso petrol station on Hereford Road in Shrewsbury at around 6 pm, where took a number of food and drink items from the fridge.

He then tried to flee the scene before a member of staff intervened before being assaulted by Beckwith who punched him in the face causing him to fall unconscious. Beckwith then left the scene with two burgers, which were worth around £4 each.

Beckwith was handed a 21-month custodial sentence and a three-year restraining order, as well as being ordered to pay £437 in court fees.

Detective Constable Jordan Small said: “This was an unnecessary and unprovoked attack on a man simply doing his job. I welcome the sentence by the courts showing that West Mercia Police will investigate violent offences swiftly and the courts will appropriately reprimand them, and I hope this serve as a warning for those in our communities willing to commit such violence.”

News

