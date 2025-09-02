Listen Live
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Closure of Coronation Avenue in Ludlow extended

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A 24-hour closure of the B4361 Coronation Avenue in Ludlow for essential maintenance of Corve Culvert has been extended to 18 September.

The work involves concrete repairs to the soffit and deck of the culvert, the construction of a new concrete slab with a waterproof layer to increase the durability of the structure, drainage, and surfacing works.

Work began on 28 July and was originally due to end on 2 September. However, it has been delayed due to the presence of a cast iron gas duct which was lower than originally expected – and prevented the pouring of the remaining section of the concrete slab. This duct was found to be disused and has now been removed, with the works now continuing.

The remaining section of the concrete overslab was poured on 29 August and there will be a downtime of 7 days to the works on the surface of the structure, to allow for the concrete slab to cure.

After the concrete slab has cured, the waterproofing layer will be applied and left to cure over the weekend of 6 and 7 September. Work to reinstate the carriageway and footway will then begin.

Work is expected to be completed by 18 September, when the B4361 will reopen.

While the road is closed, traffic a signed diversion route is in place, with access over the culvert for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists.

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council’s contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP.

