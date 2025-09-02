Listen Live
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
A49 reopens with temporary traffic lights after bridge strike at Onibury

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Temporary traffic lights are in place on the A49 at Onibury, after a tractor struck a bridge early this morning, Tuesday 2 September.

The bridge carries traffic on the A49 over the River Onny. Image: Google Street View
The bridge carries traffic on the A49 over the River Onny. Image: Google Street View

The incident resulted in what authorities described as “significant damage” to the bridge, which carries traffic over the River Onny.

West Mercia Police were quickly on the scene to manage the situation.

The road was initially closed in both directions between Craven Arms and Ludlow, causing considerable disruption to motorists. National Highways: West Midlands advised drivers to seek alternative routes, with a full diversion being put in place.

After several hours of closure, National Highways confirmed that the A49 had reopened. However, “stop and go” traffic lights have been installed to manage the flow of vehicles on the bridge.

These temporary lights are expected to remain in place for “a number of weeks” as engineers work to fully repair the damaged structure.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra time when travelling through the area.

