Refurbished Meole Brace footbridge set to be reinstalled

Shrewsbury’s Meole Brace footbridge is set to be reinstalled on Saturday 6 September following its refurbishment.

The bridge is being repaired and repainted. Photo: Shropshire Council

The footbridge – which crosses the Rea Brook between Meole Brace roundabout and The Brooklands pub – was removed on 20 June and taken away for refurbishment – with a temporary footbridge currently in place.

Steel repairs have now been completed and the structure has undergone a second blast clean in preparation for the new blue and amber colour scheme to be applied. The painting and new deck are expected to be completed by Friday 5 September, with the bridge reinstalled the following day.

To enable the installation there will be a road closure over Meole Brace road bridge from 8pm on Saturday 6 September to 6am on Sunday 7 September. During the closures, a signed diversion route will be in place, including a signed pedestrian diversion route. Access into the Brooklands pub car park will also be restricted during this time.

From 6am to 4pm on Sunday 7 September a lane closure will be in place over Meole Brace road bridge to allow for the completion of the installation, and a pedestrian diversion route will be in place, utilising the lane closure.

The refurbished bridge will open for public use from 4pm on Sunday 7 September.

Inevitably there may be some disruption during these works, and people are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding.

Work will be carried out on behalf of Shropshire Council by Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and on the One Network roadworks website.