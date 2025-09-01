New head appointed at Telford education academy

The new head teacher at a specialist Telford education academy says she is incredibly excited about the future after landing her dream role.

Sarah Lewis has taken charge of Kickstart Academy

Sarah Lewis has taken charge of Kickstart Academy, which supports children from across Telford & Wrekin with social, emotional or mental health needs.

Part of the Learning Community Trust, it offers tailored education to pupils who have been referred from local secondary schools due to behaviour concerns – either at risk of permanent exclusion, or already excluded.

“I knew from the moment I started going to school myself that I wanted to teach, and I feel that this role ticks pretty much all of the boxes for me,” said Sarah, who was previously assistant principal at Telford College.

“Helping young people to tackle the traumas and additional challenges they have experienced on their life journeys so far is my absolute passion, so this is a dream role.”

During her 10 years at Telford College, Sarah spent time as head of its high needs provision, and oversaw the creation of its Willow Tree Centre, a specialist learning facility at the Wellington campus.

She has also previously worked at the Bridge School in Telford, for young people with severe and profound learning difficulties.

“Working with young people has always appealed to me, and one of my core values has always been to ‘do the right thing’. Our young people don’t want education to be something that is done to them – they want to be on a journey with us together.”

Sarah has hit the ground running at Kickstart, and has already tweaked and improved the curriculum, and begun building closer links with pupils’ previous schools.

“Working with other schools is absolutely crucial in my opinion, so we can gain a better understanding of these young people’s unmet needs,” she said.

“This is a secondary school setting for young people who have had quite a traumatic time through their education. We have to come together to support their needs, and prepare them for their next steps.

“I’m really excited about what the future holds for Kickstart. We are coming up with a new flagship operating model, where students are fully involved in the process.

“I’m delighted to have joined the Learning Community Trust, working with like-minded people who are all about the children, and changing young people’s lives.”