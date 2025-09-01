Listen Live
13.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New artwork brings colour and creativity to Princess Royal Hospital

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A unique piece of artwork has been donated to the Women and Children’s Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, bringing colour, creativity and comfort to the paediatric oncology ward.

Bianca from Ecoluxe Décor with staff at Princess Royal Hospital and a close up of the donated Artwork
Bianca from Ecoluxe Décor with staff at Princess Royal Hospital and a close up of the donated Artwork

The piece, titled Little Warrior, was created and donated by local artist Bianca from Ecoluxe Deco and is inspired by the resilience of children receiving care at the hospital.

Bianca said: “My hope is that this artwork brings a moment of joy and emotional connection to patients and their families. It’s been designed with care and intention, and I’m honoured to contribute to such a meaningful space.”

- Advertisement -

To meet infection control standards, the preserved, living-moss artwork has been sealed with acrylic glass and features a QR code linking to a short, calming video. The video shows the textures and colours of the piece, offering a sensory experience that children can enjoy without needing to touch it.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Bianca for this generous donation. It’s a beautiful reminder of the strength and spirit of the children we care for.”

Julie Plant, Divisional Director of Nursing, added: “The artwork has already made a big impact on the ward. It’s bright, uplifting and gives families something positive to focus on during what can be a very difficult time.”

The donation was coordinated by Lisa Harries, Play Specialist, she said: “The artwork is lovely and has been warmly received by staff and families.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP