New artwork brings colour and creativity to Princess Royal Hospital

A unique piece of artwork has been donated to the Women and Children’s Centre at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, bringing colour, creativity and comfort to the paediatric oncology ward.

Bianca from Ecoluxe Décor with staff at Princess Royal Hospital and a close up of the donated Artwork

The piece, titled Little Warrior, was created and donated by local artist Bianca from Ecoluxe Deco and is inspired by the resilience of children receiving care at the hospital.

Bianca said: “My hope is that this artwork brings a moment of joy and emotional connection to patients and their families. It’s been designed with care and intention, and I’m honoured to contribute to such a meaningful space.”

To meet infection control standards, the preserved, living-moss artwork has been sealed with acrylic glass and features a QR code linking to a short, calming video. The video shows the textures and colours of the piece, offering a sensory experience that children can enjoy without needing to touch it.

Paula Gardner, Interim Chief Nursing Officer, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Bianca for this generous donation. It’s a beautiful reminder of the strength and spirit of the children we care for.”

Julie Plant, Divisional Director of Nursing, added: “The artwork has already made a big impact on the ward. It’s bright, uplifting and gives families something positive to focus on during what can be a very difficult time.”

The donation was coordinated by Lisa Harries, Play Specialist, she said: “The artwork is lovely and has been warmly received by staff and families.”