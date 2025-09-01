Driver handed ban and community order after targeting Speed Watch volunteers

A man has been handed a driving disqualification and a community order after being found guilty of threatening behaviour towards members of the Cockshutt Community Speed Watch group.

Telford Justice Centre

The male, who has not been named, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court following two separate incidents in February and March 2024. The court heard how the defendant engaged in dangerous driving and threatening behaviour, which was directed at the community volunteers.

Following reports made by the group, an officer from the Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team interviewed the man. He provided his own account of events before being charged with two counts of Public Order offences.

During the court hearing, the male was found guilty of “Using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence” and “Affray.”

Telford Magistrates’ Court sentenced the individual to a six-month driving disqualification. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a Community Order and must pay nearly £600 in court fees and victim compensation.

A police spokesperson hailed the outcome as a “really positive result,” adding that it “will make the male consider his actions in the future.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the vital role of Community Speed Watch groups, who are volunteers for West Mercia Police. “They donate their time to assist us in keeping our roads safe in their local communities,” the spokesperson said.

They concluded by stating that all such incidents are taken seriously, investigated, and charges are sought. The police expressed satisfaction at the court’s decision, saying it was “great to see the courts imposing such sentences against those sent before them.”