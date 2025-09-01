Listen Live
13.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, September 1, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Driver handed ban and community order after targeting Speed Watch volunteers

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been handed a driving disqualification and a community order after being found guilty of threatening behaviour towards members of the Cockshutt Community Speed Watch group.

Telford Justice Centre
Telford Justice Centre

The male, who has not been named, appeared before Telford Magistrates’ Court following two separate incidents in February and March 2024. The court heard how the defendant engaged in dangerous driving and threatening behaviour, which was directed at the community volunteers.

Following reports made by the group, an officer from the Oswestry and Ellesmere Safer Neighbourhood Team interviewed the man. He provided his own account of events before being charged with two counts of Public Order offences.

- Advertisement -

During the court hearing, the male was found guilty of “Using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence” and “Affray.”

Telford Magistrates’ Court sentenced the individual to a six-month driving disqualification. He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as part of a Community Order and must pay nearly £600 in court fees and victim compensation.

A police spokesperson hailed the outcome as a “really positive result,” adding that it “will make the male consider his actions in the future.”

The spokesperson also highlighted the vital role of Community Speed Watch groups, who are volunteers for West Mercia Police. “They donate their time to assist us in keeping our roads safe in their local communities,” the spokesperson said.

They concluded by stating that all such incidents are taken seriously, investigated, and charges are sought. The police expressed satisfaction at the court’s decision, saying it was “great to see the courts imposing such sentences against those sent before them.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP