Saturday, August 30, 2025
Survey shines a spotlight on state of NHS services in North Shropshire

Local experiences of the NHS will be thrown into the spotlight as residents are asked to give their views in a new poll.

Helen Morgan MP pictured at Whitchurch Hospital
The Health Survey 2025 is spearheaded by Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, who is encouraging people in North Shropshire to respond and have their voice heard in Parliament.

The survey is landing on doorsteps in the constituency and asks people for their views on NHS waiting times, access to GP and dentist services, and hospital appointments.

The responses will be collated to build a picture of health service provision across North Shropshire and used by the MP to inform her campaigning in Parliament and to press ministers for improvements.

Improving health services is a top priority for Helen, who has been recognised for raising the issue in Parliament and acts as the Liberal Democrats spokesperson for Health and Social Care.

The MP has consistently spoken out about ambulance waiting times and taken the issue to the Prime Minister when shocking statistics revealed over 10,000 pensioners were forced to wait 24 hours or more at A&Es in Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “The provision of good quality, local health services is a top priority for me and I’ve consistently campaigned for the improvements we need to see in North Shropshire. While there have been green shoots of recovery, we still have a long way to go.

“I can campaign most effectively when I’m informed by people’s experiences and that’s why surveys like this one are so important. Everyone should be able to have their views heard on the NHS locally and filling in the survey is one of the best ways to do that.”

The health survey can also be filled in online at helenmorgan.org.uk/nhssurvey. It’s hoped the results will show areas of improvement, while also highlighting where crucial funding needs to be made available and action taken to bring local NHS provision up to an acceptable standard.

