Saturday, August 30, 2025
Shropshire Council urges regular school attendance as new term begins

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

As students across Shropshire prepare for the start of a new academic year, Shropshire Council is highlighting the critical importance of regular school attendance and offering support to those who may be struggling.

Andy Hall, the council’s Cabinet member for children and education, emphasised the benefits of a strong start to the new term. “The start of the new academic year is a crucial time to attend school, settling in and developing good routines as well as meeting new teachers and seeing friends,” Hall said.

Hall acknowledged that while many students look forward to returning to school, others find the transition difficult. The council’s Education Access Service is on hand to provide help and advice for students and families who may be dealing with anxiety or other challenges. “We understand that these worries can be significant,” he added, “so we are here to help and support.”

- Advertisement -

The council pointed to the link between attendance and future success. Hall noted that even a few days’ absence can “significantly impact on a student’s outcomes and future opportunities.” He highlighted the success of the council’s support efforts, citing Shropshire’s 93.3% attendance rate for the last academic year, which is above the national average.

This year, the council is stepping up its efforts, providing schools with new resources, training, and opportunities to further improve attendance figures. Hall’s message was clear: “Every day in school and being on time counts!”

Families needing support can contact the Education Access Service directly via email at eas@shropshire.gov.uk or by phone at 01743 254397.

