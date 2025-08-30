MP urges Shropshire Council to save Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Leisure Centre from closing

The future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Leisure Centre is in doubt after Shropshire Council rejected funding proposals from its operator, Teme Leisure. The move has prompted a strong reaction from local MP Stuart Anderson, who has urged the council to reconsider its decision.

Stuart Anderson MP

The leisure centre, a key facility for residents of all ages, is currently managed by Teme Leisure, which also runs a centre in Ludlow. Teme Leisure announced it would cease management of the Cleobury facility in June, giving six months’ notice. The company stated that the centre, which has always required external funding, is no longer sustainable after a crucial annual grant of £23,530 was removed by the previous council administration on 1 April of this year.

Teme Leisure’s general manager, Lee Hassan, confirmed that the company had put forward two proposals to the council. These would have seen Teme Leisure subsidise the centre by an estimated £116,000 over the next two and a half years. The offer also included a long-term lease extension for the Ludlow centre, which Teme Leisure claimed would have provided a financial benefit of more than £2 million to the council.

However, the council officially rejected this proposal on Thursday 28 August, before issuing a public statement about the centre’s potential closure. This announcement came as a shock to staff and the local community, as Teme Leisure confirmed it had not been consulted.

MP Calls for Urgent Review

Following the news, Stuart Anderson MP for South Shropshire expressed his dismay. “Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Leisure Centre is a vital facility for the community, and I am incredibly shocked with how this has been handled,” he said. “Shropshire Council’s statement was a shock to the community, and there is considerable concern about the potential closure of the centre.”

Mr Anderson is now calling on the council to “urgently review” its decision and work with local groups, including the town council and Teme Leisure, to find a solution. He also renewed his call to the government for additional funding to be released through the Swimming Pool Support Fund, a scheme he recently urged the Sports Secretary to extend.

Council Cites Budgetary Constraints

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, James Owen, acknowledged the situation was disappointing. He stated that the new Liberal administration’s “hands are tied” due to an inherited budget. “The grant’s removal was the result of a report accepted by the previous Conservative portfolio holder,” Councillor Owen said. “Unfortunately, due to inherited budget constraints, the new administration is unable to reinstate the funding.”

While acknowledging the “real risk” of the centre needing to close temporarily, Councillor Owen confirmed the council is exploring alternative options. He expressed hope that “partnership working” could lead to a resolution and that a broader review of leisure services and forthcoming procurement processes could secure the long-term future of rural centres like Cleobury Mortimer.

Community Backs Teme Leisure

The chairman of the Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Social Association, Gwilym Butler, has thrown his support behind Teme Leisure. “We as a community need to support Teme to maintain their supply of leisure facilities,” he said, adding that the council’s decision contradicts the new administration’s manifesto of “working with and putting communities first.”

For now, the future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Leisure Centre hangs in the balance, with the facility at risk of closing to the public on 3 December. It would, however, remain open for educational use. The South Shropshire Leisure Centre in Ludlow remains unaffected.