Market Drayton teenager sentenced after Counter Terrorism Policing investigation

A teenage boy from Market Drayton who collected a range of potentially lethal weapons and researched planning terrorism attacks was sentenced on Friday, 29 August.

The 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named due to his age – was arrested last November as part of an operation led by Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

Searches of his home led to a number of weapons – crossbows, a butterfly knife, baton and stun gun – being seized.

- Advertisement -

Officers recovered manifestos of attackers who’d perpetrated acts of terrorism and devices used by the boy also contained graphic images of extreme violence or racist views.

There were also videos of the boy holding weapons – which were marked with the names of bombers and shooters – and messages discussing homemade explosives.

He admitted offences of possessing a manifesto containing information useful in committing or preparing an act of terrorism, having a stun gun, possession of a knife and a baton and having a crossbow at a court hearing in May this year.

He was sentenced to 18 months with a further year on licence at Central Criminal Court.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU, Detective Chief Superintendent Alison Hurst, said: “The work carried out by the investigators is to be commended; this was a dangerous individual who had amassed weapons, was viewing horrific material online and preparing to carry out an attack.

“The amount of work that this investigation has entailed has been considerable but it is testament to the hard work of all involved to reach today’s sentencing.”

West Mercia Police Local Policing Commander for Shropshire and Telford, Chief Superintendent Mo Lansdale, said: “We absolutely understand the concern cases such as this can cause in our local communities and I hope the early intervention and positive action in this case reassures local residents.

“West Mercia Police officers attended the boys address to carry out a warrant for an unrelated matter, however, due to the significance of the material that was found we contacted our colleagues at Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands.

“The horrific nature and extreme violence of the material was incredibly concerning and we’re pleased the thorough investigation led to the boy being charged and entering a guilty plea which resulted in today’s sentence.”