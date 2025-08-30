Listen Live
Festival Drayton Centre bids farewell to Chair of Trustees

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

After more than four decades of dedicated service, Geoff Vernon has stepped down as Chair of Trustees for the Festival Drayton Centre, a venue often hailed as the “beating heart of Market Drayton.”

Geoff Vernon & Gary Hoggarth (Centre Manager). 
Vernon was a key figure in the centre’s creation back in 1984, when a disused chapel in the town centre was put up for sale. His vision and commitment drove the project from its inception. Since then, he has been a staunch supporter through two major developments, which transformed the space into a state-of-the-art auditorium, modern meeting rooms, and a popular coffee shop.

In 2012, Vernon was awarded an MBE for his services to the centre. Although he always credited the centre’s success to its more than 100 volunteers, many people who use the venue have always considered him to be “Volunteer number one.”

A Legacy Built on Dedication

Pam Holland, a volunteer at the centre for over 30 years, expressed profound gratitude for Vernon’s work. “There are times when ‘thank you’ is lightly said, but after 40+ years this one comes from the heart,” she said. She also extended her thanks to Vernon’s wife, Sheila, acknowledging their joint efforts in helping the centre achieve its current success.

Malcolm Kay, the newly appointed Chair of Trustees, also praised Vernon’s dedication. “He has helped to create a wonderful facility for the Town,” Kay stated, thanking Vernon on behalf of the board for his hard work and commitment.

The Festival Drayton Centre, which won the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2014, will continue its mission with Kay at the helm, building on the strong foundation laid by Geoff Vernon.

