Burwarton Show shines as leading one-day agricultural show

Welcoming more than 19,000 visitors on Thursday 7 August, Burwarton Show once again proved why it remains one of the country’s premier one-day agricultural shows and a firm family favourite.

Stunning heavy horses impressed the flock of spectators in the Members Grandstand. Photo: Ffotoimage photography

Martin Clack, show chairman, was delighted to see new attractions draw in a bigger crowd year-on-year, and recognised the tireless commitment of all involved in the show’s success.

“Not only did we see more people come through the gates this year, our membership also rose by 25%, with the extended evening entertainment – exclusively for members – proving very popular,” he says.

“Such a successful show would not have been possible without the huge team effort behind it.

“Over 400 volunteers, 125 sponsors, 80 judges, 10 commentators, 300 trade stand exhibitors and hundreds of livestock and produce exhibitors all came together to deliver an unforgettable day.

“I’d like to thank every one of our dedicated and generous supporters, as well as our visitors.”

The new family-friendly initiatives were a ‘huge hit’, he explains.

“Crowds enjoyed watching more than 60 runners taking part in the Burwarton Burn train run, raising funds for Blossoms Farm, the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, Shropshire Rural Support and Midlands Air Ambulance. Plus over 100 children completed our new Sunflower Trail across the showground.”

He adds: “Well done to Cleobury Mortimer Young Farmers who were crowned champions of our brand new Inter-Club Challenge, with Clee Hill Ladies Rugby Club as worthy runners-up. This fun finale is something we’re keen to bring back next year.”

The new Members Garden was a popular hub, offering a front-row seat for Main Ring entertainment, including the Broke FX motorcycle stunt team, throughout the day.

Despite a brief downpour coinciding with the Grand Parade, spirits were not dampened, Mr Clack explains.

“The prestigious Champion of Champions title was awarded to a pedigree Texel ewe owned by Eamonn Vaughan of Partridge Nest Flock, Newcastle-under-Lyme – his first time competing at Burwarton,” he says.

“Our pig section also enjoyed a record year, hosting the Middle White Pig Breeders’ Club National Champion of Champions 2025, won by Mrs Caroline Dunstan who came all the way from Cornwall with Nancenoy Carnation 2.”

Burwarton Show also hosted the Clun Forest Sheep Breeders Society’s National Show – a special occasion for 2025 in the society’s centenary year.

“It was great to see local breeder William Handley of the Lyncraft flock take home the Reserve Overall Champion and Male Champion awards with his powerful homebred aged ram Lyncraft Griffin,” says Mr Clack.

“Inside Hype Gwen, an aged ewe from Paul and Lydia Murray – in outstanding condition considering she reared triplet lambs this season – took top honours as Breed Champion.

“Once again, it was fantastic to see exhibitors flocking from near and far to show their livestock with pride and fly the flag for British farming.”

Burwarton Show will return on Thursday, 6 August 2026.