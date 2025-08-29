Uncertainty surrounds short-term future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre

The future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre hangs in the balance after Teme Leisure announced its decision to cease managing the facility.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

The move follows the removal of a crucial grant by the previous Shropshire Council administration, leaving the centre at risk of closing to the public on 3 December 2025.

Teme Leisure, which operates the centre on behalf of Shropshire Council, gave six months’ notice in June 2025. The company stated that it can no longer sustain the centre’s operations without the grant, which had been in place for five years and was ended from 1 April of this year.

Discussions between Teme Leisure and the council have so far failed to produce a solution, raising the prospect of the centre’s closure. The facility would, however, remain open for educational use.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and leisure, expressed his disappointment with the situation.

“We are very disappointed that Teme Leisure wish to stop running the centre, despite its obvious community benefits to the residents of Cleobury Mortimer and the surrounding areas,” Councillor Owen said. “Unfortunately, given the inherited budget, the new administration’s hands are tied when it comes to revenue support.”

The grant’s removal was the result of a report accepted by the previous portfolio holder and former local councillor for Cleobury Mortimer. The current administration claims that due to its inherited budget constraints, it is unable to reinstate the funding.

Despite the current stalemate, the council is actively exploring alternative options and hopes that “partnership working” might lead to a resolution.

“The real risk now is that the centre will need to close for a short period of time,” Councillor Owen acknowledged.

In the long term, the council is undertaking a broader review of its leisure services, which includes the Cleobury Mortimer centre. This review, along with a forthcoming procurement process for new leisure service contracts, could offer opportunities to secure the future of the county’s leisure centres, especially those in rural areas.

“There are opportunities to ensure that the longer-term futures of our county’s leisure centres, especially in our more rural locations such as Cleobury Mortimer, can be secured,” Councillor Owen added.

Statement from Teme Leisure

In a statement, Mr Lee Hassan General Manager on behalf of Teme Leisure said:

“Teme Leisure have served the wonderful community of Cleobury Mortimer since 2008 under its social enterprise model, investing in health & fitness, group exercise and providing valuable services such as the GP referral scheme formally on behalf of South Shropshire District Council and then for Shropshire Council.

“As a small, joint use community facility, the site has always required external funding to subsidise the operating costs, with Shropshire Council providing a set ‘grant’ (£23,530 per annum), to assist with the operating deficit and Teme Leisure picking up any other shortfalls. After being advised that the grant for Cleobury would cease from 1st April 2025 and no subsidy would be provided, the estimated deficit for the financial year 25/26 for operating the sports centre was c-£44,000.

“During this time Teme have worked closely with Shropshire Council and issued two proposals in order for the centre to remain open which incorporated Teme subsidising the site over the next 2.5 years at c£116,000 before it forms part of a new proposed larger countywide contract. The proposal included a request for a long-term extension of the current lease at Ludlow and also provide the Council with a rental agreement that would see a financial benefit to the cash strapped local authority of in excess of £2 million.

“Teme Leisure received an official email from Shropshire Council on 28th August 2025 rejecting the proposal. They subsequently issued a press release without discussion or collaboration to the general public which we would like to apologise to our customers, stakeholders and more importantly our staff that received this information and for any stress this may have caused.

“Teme Leisure are committed to continue to seek a solution for the continued opening of the Cleobury Sports Centre, however without the external funding from Shropshire Council sadly the site may be forced to close later this year. Please note that South Shropshire Leisure Centre in Ludlow is not affected and will continue to operate as normal.”