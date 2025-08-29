New partnership champions diversity and inclusion in grassroots football

Shropshire Football Association has partnered with Shrewsbury Town Foundation, the charitable arm of Shrewsbury Town FC, to drive forward Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across grassroots football in the county.

Luke Flindall from Shropshire FA with Shin Aujla and Charlotte Monk from Shrewsbury Town Foundation along with Andy Weston, Shropshire FA CEO

This collaboration marks a significant step in both organisations’ ongoing commitment to making football in Shropshire truly a game for everyone. Together, they will work to break down barriers, widen participation and ensure that football across the region is inclusive, welcoming and accessible to all – regardless of background, ability, gender, ethnicity or any other characteristic.

The joint initiative will see Shropshire FA and Shrewsbury Town Foundation develop and deliver a wide-ranging programme of EDI-focused activities, education and support for clubs, coaches, players and volunteers across the grassroots game.

- Advertisement -

Andy Weston, CEO of Shropshire FA, said, “This partnership is a key milestone in our mission to create a more inclusive and diverse football community in Shropshire. Working with the Shrewsbury Town Foundation, we’re committed to making real change that provides opportunities for everyone to enjoy and thrive in the game.”

Shin Aujla, Foundation Director at Shrewsbury Town Foundation, added, “Football is a powerful tool for bringing people together. By joining forces with Shropshire FA, we aim to build a culture where everyone feels they belong, on and off the pitch. This is about more than just football – it’s about building stronger, more inclusive communities.”

Expanding Participation Across All Communities

The partnership will prioritise widening participation through targeted programmes designed to welcome everyone:

Walking Football and Age Inclusion

The initiative will champion walking football as a cornerstone programme, establishing dedicated leagues and coaching pathways that allow older adults (50+) and people with mobility challenges to continue their football journey. These sessions will reduce physical barriers while maintaining competitive spirit, creating opportunities for intergenerational play.

Building on Shropshire’s commitment to inclusive sport, the partnership will develop:

Pan-disability Sessions welcoming players with physical, learning and sensory impairments

Powerchair Football league strategy to research the requirement and desire for wheelchair users seeking competitive play

Impairment Specific Sessions – tailored sessions for individuals with specific requirements

Inclusive Coaching Qualifications training volunteers to support diverse participation needs

Ability Counts Competitions and Festivals for Adults and Children – increased playing opportunities for both competitive and non-competitive players

Special Educational Needs (SEN) Integration

The collaboration will create specialised pathways for young people with SEN through:

Adaptive Sessions meeting the needs of the participant

Social Communication Groups using football to develop interpersonal skills

Transition Programmes helping SEN students move from school football into community clubs

Broader Community Engagement

The partnership will extend its reach to ensure football truly becomes a game for all:

Women’s Walking Football and Mums Football addressing participation gaps through targeted outreach

LGBTQ+ Football Groups ensuring safe, welcoming environments across all programmes

Wider Community Engagement working with historically underrepresented ethnic communities

Health Initiatives – Men’s walking Football, GP referral programmes

Refugee and Asylum Seeker Initiatives using football as a powerful community integration tool for children and adults relocating into the county

Mental Health Support Groups leveraging football’s therapeutic benefits, breaking down barriers and improving both physical and mental wellbeing

Socioeconomically Disadvantaged Communities – fully-funded and subsidised programmes removing barriers to participation

The partnership will include community outreach programmes, awareness campaigns, training workshops and the creation of clear pathways to support underrepresented groups in football.

Both organisations are calling on clubs, players and stakeholders across the region to get involved and be part of creating a better, fairer game for all.

For more information on this partnership or to find out how your club can get involved, please contact: andrew.price@foundationstfc.co.uk