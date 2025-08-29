McPhillips supports children’s mental health in Shropshire schools through new community fund

Hundreds of children in Shropshire have benefited from a pioneering mental wellbeing project thanks to the support of construction company McPhillips.

Shropshire Community Foundation ambassador Ged Kennedy, Ian Jackson, project manager for Amber Bee Community Interest Company, Emily Myatt, trainee social value coordinator for McPhillips and Val Hardy, McPhillips company secretary

The initiative, delivered by Amber Bee Community Interest Company, provided mindfulness and mental wellbeing support to pupils across 45 primary schools in the region.

Amber Bee CIC was one of the first recipients of the McPhillips Community Fund, which earlier this year awarded grants totalling £18,000 to tackle mental health issues in the community.

Its programme – The Barney & Echo Mindfulness and Mental Wellbeing Project – is designed to equip children aged 9 to 11 with the tools they need to manage emotional and behavioural challenges.

The initiative introduces engaging resources such as storybooks, interactive workbooks, teacher packs, and posters to encourage resilience and positive mental health.

McPhillips’ contribution to the project has directly funded the involvement of around 450 children at Donnington Wood CofE Junior School, Dawley CofE Primary Academy, John Randall Primary School, Holmer Lake Primary School and Windmill Primary School.

The programme predominantly supports children in Year 6 during the transition to secondary school by encouraging them to make good choices, feel positive about the future, and engage with their communities.

Ian Jackson, project manager, said the support from McPhillips was invaluable in enabling the charity’s mission.

“The grant from McPhillips has been crucial to our work. Thanks to their involvement, we have delivered vital resources and educational programmes to Shropshire schools, ensuring children are better prepared to tackle the emotional and social challenges that come with growing up.

“Early intervention can make a lifelong difference, and we are proud to have McPhillips as a partner in this important work.”

Rachael Ganderton, assistant head of inclusion at Donnington Wood CofE Junior School, said the project had been delivered at a critical time supporting pupils in the lead up to their SATS.

“It was great to be able to complete a body of work in the lead up to SATs on how to manage feelings and provide positive strategies.

“It was wonderful to be able to give the children the book to take home and share with their families. This will mean that during their transition period they have something to refer to.”

McPhillips, which was recently named Company of the Year at the 2025 Shropshire Chamber Awards, launched its community fund last year as part of its 60th anniversary celebrations.

It was the first business in Shropshire to launch a dedicated grant scheme in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation and hundreds of people from primary school children to pensioners, are benefiting from the grants.

The other organisations to benefit from funding are: Bright Star Boxing, Home-Start Telford, Community Resource’s Buddy Programme, Designs in Mind and 4 All Foundation.

Paul Inions, managing director of McPhillips, said: “We believe that investing in young people positively impacts the future of our communities.

“Supporting Amber Bee CIC through our community fund demonstrates this commitment. Its innovative work on mindfulness and mental wellbeing is equipping children with the tools they need to deal with challenges as they grow, which will have a lasting impact.”

Sonia Roberts, trustee of the Shropshire Community Foundation, added: “The partnership with McPhillips to create the Community Fund is already proving transformative for organisations such as Amber Bee CIC.

“It demonstrates the tremendous impact that businesses can have when they actively engage with and support their local communities. This project will undoubtedly have a positive effect on children’s mental wellbeing in Shropshire.”

McPhillips is one of the region’s leading construction companies and has delivered more than 140 projects as principal contractor with a value of £300 million in the last five years.

For more information about the McPhillips Community Fund visit mcphillips.co.uk/.