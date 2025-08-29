Listen Live
Committee to meet to review town and parish council proposals

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cross-party Boundary Review Committee will meet next week to consider feedback and recommendations from the Council’s recent Community Governance Review, which examined the structure and representation of town and parish councils across the Borough.

Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council
Southwater in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The two-month consultation, held from May to July, attracted over 1,300 responses—highlighting significant public interest in the proposed changes. Due to the volume and depth of feedback received, the Committee postponed its initial review to allow more time for thorough consideration of all submissions.

The Committee will now meet on Thursday 4 September at 6pm to review and agree on proposals covering the majority of the Borough. In response to specific feedback given during the consultation, additional work has been undertaken on some alternative proposals affecting some areas in the South of the Borough and some of the rural areas with plans to hold another Committee meeting to consider this further.

Councillor Giles Luter, Chair of the Boundary Review Committee, said: “Town and parish council arrangements have remained largely unchanged since 1998, yet our Borough has evolved significantly. It’s vital that governance structures reflect the current needs and identities of our communities.

“The level of engagement in this review has been exceptional. We received a wide range of thoughtful and passionate responses, and the Committee wants to thank everybody who has taken the time to share their views with us.

“Our aim is to ensure any changes are fair, representative, and rooted in the best interests of local residents. We’ve also asked for further consideration of some areas and I look forward to discussing this at our meeting next week.”

