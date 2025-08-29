Aico’s ‘Project SOS’ supports Woodside Primary School

Aiming to support the local community, Aico’s Project SOS has returned for its third year. For 2025, the chosen winner was Woodside Primary School, which applied in the hopes of improving their outdoor spaces ahead of the children’s return in September.

The Aico team at Woodside Primary School

Laura Ellis, Woodside Primary School’s Operations Manager, commented, “We applied for Project SOS because the amount of money we have to spend on maintenance is quite small, so this support really means a lot to us.”

Over the course of a week, a team of 22 Aico colleagues dedicated their time to transforming the school’s outdoor spaces. The work included extensive weeding, trimming hedges and bushes, repainting benches, storage sheds, play sheds, and refreshing tired areas to create a brighter, more welcoming environment. They also carried out general tidy-ups and enhancements to outdoor reading and play spaces, ensuring the children will have a safe and inviting area to enjoy when they return in September.

The impact of these efforts has been warmly received by the school community, with staff remarking on how valuable the improvements will be for pupils’ wellbeing and enjoyment of outdoor learning.

“After receiving ten fantastic applications from community groups, charities and schools, we were delighted to select Woodside Primary School as our Project SOS partner this year. From the outset, it was clear that our support could make a real difference to their children’s learning. With so many schools facing increasing challenges due to restricted funding, being able to give our time and effort has been especially meaningful. The improvements to the outdoor learning areas have created more welcoming spaces where children of all ages can thrive as they begin the new school year. It has been a real pleasure to support the school in this way.” Jane Pritchard, CSR and Community Engagement Lead, Aico.

Laura Ellis added that the project’s impact will be felt immediately, saying, “It’s such an amazing space for the children to use in September.”

Now in its third year, Project SOS continues to demonstrate Aico’s ongoing commitment to supporting the local community through hands-on volunteering and meaningful, sustainable impact.

To learn more about Aico’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and explore their latest initiatives, visit Aico’s CSR hub at aico.co.uk/in-the-community/