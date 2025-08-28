Work to begin on new commercial development in Shrewsbury

Construction is set to begin on a new mixed-use commercial scheme on the former pitch and putt site between Oteley Road and Hazledine Way in Shrewsbury.

An artist’s impression of the KFC unit. Image: Shropshire Council

The project, which is being undertaken by Morris Property on behalf of Shropshire Council, will see seven commercial units and a new care home built on the site.

Work is scheduled to start on 1 September 2025 and is expected to last for 12 months. The development will be located on the western side of the site and will feature seven commercial units of varying sizes, 101 parking spaces, and electric vehicle (EV) charging points.

- Advertisement -

So far, several major brands have committed to the scheme. Starbucks, KFC, and Indigo Sun have all signed up, with a further two units currently under offer. Only two units remain available for interested businesses.

The eastern side of the site has been sold to a care home operator, who will build a 66-bed facility with 25 parking spaces.

During the initial phase of the project, overnight one-way closures will be in effect on Hazledine Way from 8pm to 6am. These closures will run from 1 to 19 September and from 29 September to 8 November.

Once the construction is complete, tenants will begin fitting out their units before they open to the public.

Roger Evans, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance, said: “I’m pleased that work is about to begin on the development of this site. Once completed we’re confident that the site will be popular and well used and help to benefit the local economy – as well as raising additional income for Shropshire Council.”