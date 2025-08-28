Work set to begin on demolishing Ludlow’s former anaerobic digestion site



Demolition and removal of the process tanks of the former anaerobic digestion (AD) plant on Coder Road Business Park on the outskirts of Ludlow is set to commence early in September, as Shropshire Council prepares to get the site ready to build an Energy, Biochar and Carbon (EBAC) plant (pyrolysis plant).

The tanks alongside the main building that are set to be demolished. Photo: Shropshire Council

Specialist demolition contractor Cawarden has been appointed and it is expected this phase of works will take around four to six weeks to complete.

Once the tanks are removed, work will begin mainly within the existing building to develop a council-owned energy, biochar and carbon plant, following on from the success of a joint-venture with Woodtek Engineering operating on a site near Welshpool in Powys. The new plant will provide a range of environmental benefits while also generating a revenue return that will help support council services.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said:

“This is a significant step forward for this project. While work has already begun to decommission the site, this next stage of demolition will involve works such as breaking up the concrete bases beneath the old tanks and may therefore cause some additional noise. I want to thank local residents for their forbearance, however Cawarden will ensure this is kept to a minimum.”

Pyrolysis is the thermal breakdown of ‘green’ materials, in this case plant matter (often referred to as biomass), in the absence of oxygen, to produce biochar – an environmentally-friendly product, similar to charcoal, that can be sold into a range of industries for various uses.

The process helps store carbon, which generates carbon credits, while also generating heat and renewable electricity, all of which can then be used or sold.

Councillor Wilson added:

“The creation of biochar is an innovative and sustainable way to produce positive environmental outcomes while generating an income to support delivery of essential public services, as well as reducing our net carbon emissions as a council.

“Our site near Welshpool has generated a huge amount of interest from many other local authorities, some of which we are now partnering with via framework agreements that benefit Shropshire through the sharing of our knowledge and experience.

“Following our Welshpool joint venture, we’re now looking forward to starting work on our first plant in Shropshire on our site in Ludlow.”

The Ludlow site has obtained planning permission, has equipment on order, and the council has agreed a contract to operate the plant once it is complete.

Investment for the new plant has been from the Public Works Loan Board (PWLB), surplus revenue generated from operation of the plant will be used to support essential council services.