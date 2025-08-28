New girls football development squads launched in Shropshire

New girls football development squads have been launched in Shropshire to give more young players access to academy-style training, as interest in the female game continues to soar.

Head Coach Lee Green and assistant coach Rhydian Jones with one of Passmaster’s star development squad players Isabella Henderson

Shrewsbury-based sports coaching company Passmaster Coaching is trebling the number of its all girls development squads this season in order to meet growing demand.

The company launched its very first all girls development squad last year for U10 and U11 players. Such is the growing interest in higher level training opportunities for girls that it is now launching squads to cater for U9/U10 and U13/14 age groups as well.

Sessions are led by UEFA-qualified coaches and follow an academy-style syllabus with a focus on player development. The coaching is designed to complement any existing grassroots commitments or other training that players already attend.

A free taster session will be held on Thursday September 4th, at London Road Sports Centre, Shrewsbury, for interested players in all three age groups. Each squad has limited places, and parents are asked to register their child’s interest. On-going training sessions will run every Thursday during school term time.

“The rise in girls’ football over the past few years has been fantastic, and we want to make sure that momentum continues,” said Lead Coach Lee Green.

“While the game is growing, opportunities for girls to train in a professional, structured environment are still limited. That’s why we’re expanding our development squads to give more girls the chance to benefit from academy-style coaching, while still enjoying their grassroots football.

“It was brilliant to launch our first squad last season, and we’re really excited to grow further and support even more players this year, especially with the incredible inspiration provided by the Lionesses’ recent Euros success. This will only increase the interest in playing football among girls.”

Sessions will be led by UEFA B licence coaches Lee Green and Harry Brown who both have experience working in academy football. Harry is also a first team coach for Shrewsbury Town Women.

Parents can register their child’s interest by emailing contact@passmastercoaching.co.uk and include their name, age and the grassroots team/sessions they currently attend.