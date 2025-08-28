Dudley Building Society to bring face-to-face banking back to Shifnal

A Shropshire town is bucking the national trend of disappearing high street banks, with the announcement that Dudley Building Society will be opening a ‘pop-up bank’ in the town centre.
This new service, spearheaded by a joint effort between the local community and the town council, aims to restore much-needed face-to-face banking.
The initiative comes after an approach by Love Shifnal, a community group, which led to a partnership with Dudley Building Society.
Starting on September 8, the pop-up bank will be open every Monday from 10am to 4pm at the Old Fire Station on Shrewsbury Road. The service will offer a range of banking support, including mortgages and business banking, providing a crucial lifeline for residents and local businesses who have been without a physical bank for some time.
A Collaborative Effort
Shifnal Town Council has played a pivotal role in making this happen, providing the Old Fire Station, a community building, free of charge for an initial three-month trial period.
Paul Williamson, the Mayor of Shifnal, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service, stating, “This is a great service for local people and a step closer to getting in-person banking back in town. Let’s hope residents use the facility and this is the start of a much-needed service in Shifnal.”
This move directly addresses the growing concern across the UK about the closure of bank branches, which has left many communities without access to in-person financial services.
Dudley Building Society’s Commitment
Rebecca Hawthorne, area director for Dudley Building Society, said the team is “thrilled to be working with Shifnal Town Council to bring a banking service to the heart of the community.” She added, “Our team is passionate about delivering face-to-face support and we’re excited to become part of the town and introduce something fresh that truly supports local residents.”
The expansion is part of the building society’s broader five-year strategy to open a new branch annually, demonstrating a commitment to traditional, in-person banking services. The Shifnal pop-up will provide services such as ‘passbook’ accounts and guidance on managing online accounts, blending traditional banking with support for the digital age.
The success of the trial period will be a key factor in determining the future of the service, and the town is hopeful that residents will show their support by utilising the new facility.