Shropshire
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Dudley Building Society to bring face-to-face banking back to Shifnal

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire town is bucking the national trend of disappearing high street banks, with the announcement that Dudley Building Society will be opening a ‘pop-up bank’ in the town centre.

From left, Councillors Jan Coulson and Paul Williamson with Becky Hawthorne, who will be on hand in Shifnal every Monday, and Simon Dodd of Dudley Building Society
This new service, spearheaded by a joint effort between the local community and the town council, aims to restore much-needed face-to-face banking.

The initiative comes after an approach by Love Shifnal, a community group, which led to a partnership with Dudley Building Society.

Starting on September 8, the pop-up bank will be open every Monday from 10am to 4pm at the Old Fire Station on Shrewsbury Road. The service will offer a range of banking support, including mortgages and business banking, providing a crucial lifeline for residents and local businesses who have been without a physical bank for some time.

A Collaborative Effort

Shifnal Town Council has played a pivotal role in making this happen, providing the Old Fire Station, a community building, free of charge for an initial three-month trial period.

Paul Williamson, the Mayor of Shifnal, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service, stating, “This is a great service for local people and a step closer to getting in-person banking back in town. Let’s hope residents use the facility and this is the start of a much-needed service in Shifnal.”

This move directly addresses the growing concern across the UK about the closure of bank branches, which has left many communities without access to in-person financial services.

Dudley Building Society’s Commitment

Rebecca Hawthorne, area director for Dudley Building Society, said the team is “thrilled to be working with Shifnal Town Council to bring a banking service to the heart of the community.” She added, “Our team is passionate about delivering face-to-face support and we’re excited to become part of the town and introduce something fresh that truly supports local residents.”

The expansion is part of the building society’s broader five-year strategy to open a new branch annually, demonstrating a commitment to traditional, in-person banking services. The Shifnal pop-up will provide services such as ‘passbook’ accounts and guidance on managing online accounts, blending traditional banking with support for the digital age.

The success of the trial period will be a key factor in determining the future of the service, and the town is hopeful that residents will show their support by utilising the new facility.

