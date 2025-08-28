Listen Live
17.4 C
Shropshire
Thursday, August 28, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Buses to replace trains for major engineering works on the Heart of Wales Line

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Passengers on the Heart of Wales Line face disruption next month as Network Rail Wales and Borders begins essential engineering and maintenance works.

Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail
Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail

The railway will be closed between Llanwrtyd and Shrewsbury from 9 pm on Friday, 12 September, until 5.30 am on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

During this period, a replacement bus service will be in operation to keep passengers moving. The works, which involve both day and overnight activity, are crucial for the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the line.

- Advertisement -

Network Rail is carrying out a comprehensive programme of improvements between Craven Arms Junction and Llandeilo Junction. The work includes a combination of infrastructure renewals, drainage improvements and vegetation management.

The works are designed to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway for years to come.

Network Rail has acknowledged the potential inconvenience.

Nick Millington, route director for Wales and Borders, said: “We appreciate that there is always an element of inconvenience for passengers, residents and stakeholders while we undertake work of this nature, but it is essential for the efficiency and sustainability of the network that we do. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we work hard to maintain a safe, reliable railway for years to come.”

Check Before You Travel

Passengers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information before making their journey. Updates on the bus replacement service and any changes can be found at journeycheck.com/tfwrail.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP