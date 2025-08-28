Buses to replace trains for major engineering works on the Heart of Wales Line

Passengers on the Heart of Wales Line face disruption next month as Network Rail Wales and Borders begins essential engineering and maintenance works.

Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail

The railway will be closed between Llanwrtyd and Shrewsbury from 9 pm on Friday, 12 September, until 5.30 am on Saturday, 20 September 2025.

During this period, a replacement bus service will be in operation to keep passengers moving. The works, which involve both day and overnight activity, are crucial for the long-term sustainability and efficiency of the line.

Network Rail is carrying out a comprehensive programme of improvements between Craven Arms Junction and Llandeilo Junction. The work includes a combination of infrastructure renewals, drainage improvements and vegetation management.



The works are designed to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway for years to come.

Network Rail has acknowledged the potential inconvenience.

Nick Millington, route director for Wales and Borders, said: “We appreciate that there is always an element of inconvenience for passengers, residents and stakeholders while we undertake work of this nature, but it is essential for the efficiency and sustainability of the network that we do. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we work hard to maintain a safe, reliable railway for years to come.”

Check Before You Travel

Passengers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information before making their journey. Updates on the bus replacement service and any changes can be found at journeycheck.com/tfwrail.