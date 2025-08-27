Listen Live
Work on retaining wall in Bridgnorth to begin next week

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A specialist contractor has been appointed to undertake the final phase of work on a retaining wall at Castle Walk in Bridgnorth, with work scheduled to start next Monday, 1st September.

The retaining wall at Castle Walk in Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council
The retaining wall at Castle Walk in Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Town Council

The project, which involves installing soil nails and wire netting, is expected to take approximately 12 weeks to complete.

The technique is similar to that previously used at High Rock in Low Town on the A442 and on Harley Bank near Much Wenlock.

The contractor’s appointment follows an ecologists’ report to ensure no birds are still nesting in the area, allowing the project to proceed without disruption to local wildlife.

A temporary footpath closure of Castle Walk will be in effect during the works, but this will only apply between the hours of 7am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. The footpath will be reopened to the public at all other times, including evenings and weekends.

Bridgnorth Town Council says that efforts will be made to minimise noise pollution, with the contractor using the smallest possible compressor for the drilling phase of the process. This noisier part of the work is anticipated to be carried out from the beginning of October.

