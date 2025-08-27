Three arrested in Telford on suspicion of immigration offences

Three people were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after being discovered in the back of a refrigerated lorry in Telford yesterday morning, 26 August.

The individuals, a man, a woman, and a teenage male, were found at the Brockton Business Park in Halesfield.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11.20 am following a report about the welfare of the people inside the vehicle.

West Mercia Police confirmed the arrests of two men and one woman.

A police spokesperson stated, “We received a call around 11.20 am following the concern for the welfare of one woman and two men at Brockton Business Park, Halesfield. Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences and remain in police custody.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service was also called to the incident.

An ambulance service spokesperson said, “We were called to an incident at Brockton Business Park at 11.28 am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered three patients who had been found on the back of a lorry.”

An investigation into the circumstances of their presence in the lorry is ongoing.