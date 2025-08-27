Telford drug dealer who threw stash into child’s pram to avoid police is jailed

A Telford drug dealer who tried to ditch his stash whilst officers arrested him, only for them to land in child’s pram, has been given a three-year sentence.

Ufran Khan was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police

On Tuesday 18 February, officers noticed a white Mercedes parked up near to One Stop on Dawley Road in Arleston. While observing the car officers witnessed some sort of exchange take place involving Ufran Khan.

When the 34-year-old noticed police approaching his vehicle Khan got out of the driver’s side and made off from officers.

Officers then chased Khan, where he threw some of the drugs that were on him into the air in an attempt to ditch evidence, which led to a wrap of class A drugs landing in the pram of an 18-month-old child.

He also knocked over a young child during the chase, who fortunatley was not injured.

Khan was caught by officers and arrested at the scene on suspicion of being in possession of a class A drug.

The drugs that landed in the pram, inches away from the infant’s hand were discovered a short time later by the parents, who immediately contacted police to report what they had found, which became crucial evidence in the investigation.

A search of his address was also carried out where further drugs were found, including heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis. It is estimated the value the of the drugs was around £26,000.

Khan was taken into custody where he was later charged.

Khan, of Acacia Drive in Leegomery, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. On Friday, 22 August, he was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s proactive CID, said: “We are pleased with the outcome in court, as this follows extensive work from the team who are committed and determined to stop drug supply in Telford.

“During the arrest Khan did not care about anyone but himself, which is evident with how carelessly he threw his supply in a last minute attempt to ditch evidence.

“The drugs that landed in the child’s pram could have had an unthinkable outcome as they had landed inches away from the child’s hand, which could have easily been reached and consumed.

“The upset drugs bring to our communities is immeasurable, and this shows how officers will continue to bring anybody involved in drug activity to justice.”