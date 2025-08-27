Shropshire Leisure Centres introduce ‘quieter hours’ to boost accessibility

Shropshire Community Leisure Trust (SCLT) has launched a new initiative to make its gyms and swimming pools more welcoming for people with sensory processing issues.

During the quieter sessions, music will be turned off in gyms and poolside areas, bright lights are dimmed or switched off, and Tannoy announcements are kept to a minimum

The programme introduces dedicated “quieter hours” at six of its centres across the county, which are operated in partnership with Serco Leisure.

During these specified periods, music will be turned off in the gyms and around the poolside. Bright lighting will also be dimmed or switched off, and staff will only use the Tannoy system for emergency announcements. The aim is to create a more comfortable and less overwhelming environment for those who may find standard leisure facilities too stimulating.

Sarah Berne, National Active Wellbeing Manager for Serco Leisure, said:

“Studies show that around 5-16% of population have sensory processing difficulties. That’s a huge group of people, who may be put off attending leisure facilities as the environments could create feelings of anxiety, discomfort or fear. By making a simple change, we’re making our centres more accessible and more welcoming, which fits into the active wellbeing strategy we launched last year.”

Rhys Collins, Partnership Manager for SCLT, said:

“While these quieter, more relaxed sessions are open to all customers, this small timetable change at our facilities could make a huge difference to the lives of people with neurodiversity needs, making our centres a truly inclusive environment where people can enjoy their health and wellbeing experience.”

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s portfolio holder for housing and leisure, said:

“Given the numerous benefits that engaging in physical exercise can have for a person both mentally and physically, it is a priority of myself and the new administration to ensure that everybody can comfortably use our facilities and reap the benefits that comes with their use. I am therefore delighted that Shropshire Community Leisure Trust has launched this program and hope that it aids those who may otherwise avoid these environments.”

Quieter Hours

Oswestry Leisure Centre

Monday and Wednesday: 3pm – 4pm

Shrewsbury Sport Village

Thursday’s: 2pm – 3pm

The Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre

Tuesday’s: 1pm – 3pm

Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre

Monday’s: 12pm – 1.30pm

SpArc Bishop’s Castle

Wednesday’s: 9am – 11am

Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 2.30pm – 3.30pm