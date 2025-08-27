Citizen scientists spotted nearly 2,000 signs of spring across Britain

Eager wildlife watchers across Britain recorded almost 2,000 sightings in the second annual Signs of Spring survey, led by Shropshire-based charity Field Studies Council with the Royal Society of Biology.

The nationwide citizen science project captured 1,942 observations between January and mid-June, helping scientists track seasonal changes and potential climate impacts.

Dan Asaw, biodiversity training programme team leader at the Field Studies Council, which has its headquarters based at Preston Montford field centre, near Shrewsbury, said: “Our second year has yielded fascinating results. Each observation helps us understand how spring unfolds across the country.”

Snowdrops topped the charts with 462 sightings, while bumblebees buzzed into second place with 299 records. Damselflies and dragonflies proved elusive with just 26 sightings nationwide.

A springtime frenzy occurred between February 16 and March 18, when nearly half of all observations were logged. While London and urban areas showed strong participation, this year’s survey also captured data from remote spots including the northern Isles.

“The high quality of data contributes significantly to our understanding of seasonal shifts,” added Dan.

“We’re beginning to see interesting patterns emerge when comparing to last year’s data and these year-on-year comparisons will become increasingly valuable over time.

“We are grateful to everyone who took part. Not only have they contributed to real scientific research, but the project has once again proven valuable in helping to connect people to nature.

“We all know that time spent outdoors in nature can bring all sorts of benefits from improving our mental wellbeing to encouraging movement and exercise.

“The team is already planning for 2026 when we aim to make participation even more accessible.”

This year’s Signs of Spring survey results can be explored on an interactive map at field-studies-council.org/signs-of-spring.