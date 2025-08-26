Listen Live
Shropshire Council asks for land submissions to help meet housing targets

Shropshire Council is urging landowners, businesses, and developers to submit potential sites for consideration as part of the county’s next Local Plan.

The brownfield site at William Farr House is being redeveloped to provide extra-care affordable housing. Photo: Shropshire Council
The ‘Call for Sites’ process is currently open and will run until October 2nd, 2025.

The initiative is designed to gather information on available land that could be allocated for various developments, including housing, employment, retail, leisure, and renewable energy generation.

The next Local Plan will aim to meet new mandatory government housing targets while also providing a framework for sustainable development across Shropshire. A key focus will be on delivering more affordable housing for local residents.

Speaking about the process, Councillor David Walker, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for planning, highlighted the dual importance of the plan. “The next Local Plan for Shropshire provides an important opportunity to provide more housing – particularly affordable housing – for Shropshire residents, boost the local economy and create quality local jobs,” he said. “All whilst protecting our precious built, historic and natural environment which makes Shropshire such a great place to live and work.”

The ‘Call for Sites’ is crucial for informing the council’s preparation of the new Local Plan, ensuring they have a comprehensive understanding of development options available to meet the county’s future needs.

Interested parties, including landowners and site promoters, can find more information and access the site promotion forms on the Shropshire Council website.

