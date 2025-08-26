Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist found injured on Shropshire road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a male cyclist was found with serious injuries on a south Shropshire road on Sunday, 24 August.

Around 3.30 pm police received a report of the man being found next to his bicycle on the A488 between Clun and Lydham.

The 83-year-old man was flown to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers want to establish how the man fell from his bike and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happen, or from people who saw the cyclist before.

Please contact PC Lowe by emailing christopher.lowe@westmercia.police.uk quoting 292_i of the 24 August.