One person released from vehicle following collision in Much Wenlock

A multi-car collision on Shrewsbury Road in Much Wenlock last night resulted in one person being freed from their vehicle and taken into the care of the ambulance service.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 10.17 pm on Monday, 25 August, after reports of a three-car collision.

Two fire appliances, including a rescue tender, were dispatched from Much Wenlock and Telford Central. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Crews worked to release one person trapped inside a vehicle. The individual was successfully extricated and handed over to the care of paramedics at the scene.

The extent of the injuries of those involved is not yet known.

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

Latest Articles

