Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Mixed Martial Arts Academy to open in Telford

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A sporting venture launched at Battlefield in Shrewsbury eighteen months ago has proved such a success that a similar club is being opened in Telford at the end of this month.

Ravi Shergill at the ROAR MMA Academy at Hortonwood in Telford
Ravi Shergill at the ROAR MMA Academy at Hortonwood in Telford

ROAR Mixed Martial Arts Academy is the brainchild of Telford businessman Ravi Shergill, who has made a major investment in equipment and facilities for the new 3,500 square feet unit, currently being prepared at Hortonwood 10 in Telford.

The premium MMA Academy will be hosting seminars and fight camps, run by professional instructors and fighters, covering a wide range of sporting disciplines including Boxing programs, Olympic Wrestling, Kick Boxing, Muay Thai and Grappling.

Mr Shergill, commented: “Similar to Shrewsbury, we will run Ninja Warrior classes for four to seven year olds, Street Warrior classes for children aged eight to 13 years, open adult classes, various family and women only classes, so that everybody can be involved in these great sports.

“The idea will be to bring the community together by staging interclub camps for both Telford and Shrewsbury academy. We are hosting an Open Day Event at Unit B10, Hortonwood 10, in Telford, from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 30th August.

“This will enable visitors to chat to our own instructors and opportunity to meet special guests from the MMA world, together with viewing all of the new ROAR Academy facilities.”

