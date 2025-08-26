Hospitals recognised for work with armed forces communities

Hospital staff are being recognised nationally for their work to improve the care and experience of armed services and veterans locally.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has successfully been shortlisted for the prestigious Health Service Journal (HSJ) awards in November for the Military and Civilian Health Partnership Award.

Led by a group of staff, many of whom are reservists or veterans themselves, the Armed Forces Improvement Project is building stronger links with local veteran and serving communities. It also aims to improve the experience of staff within the Trust. Veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families bring invaluable experience to the workforce.

Nigel Lee, a former RAF helicopter pilot and Director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Trust, said: “We are proud to have been shortlisted for this important award. We want to recognise and celebrate the collective efforts and unwavering dedication of our colleagues, and partners. We have a deep commitment and respect to our Armed Forces community and will continue to listen to them as we work to give earlier, accessible and supportive care that best meets their needs.”

Thanks to the experiences of veterans within the Trust, and in communities, the Trust has introduced several initiatives to improve the care and experience. At the heart of the programme is building awareness across all departments and services to be Veteran Aware. The Trust is committed to ensuring veterans are treated by frontline staff who have received training and education on their specific needs and who can signpost them to other local support services. Over 100 colleagues have received training so far, with plans to go further.

Dr Kevin Eardley, Clinical Director of 202 (Midlands) Multi-role Medical Regiment (Army Reserve), Consultant Physician, and Veteran Aware Lead Champion, said: “Having a long-term condition, or needing treatment in a hospital can be a difficult time for anyone. For someone who has served it can be so much worse, it can trigger all sorts of emotions and bring back traumatic experiences. This is why our work to ensure all staff are Veteran Aware is so important. We want everyone to feel comfortable to share openly that they are part of this vital community, so we can provide the right care and experience for them and their families.”

Charlotte Hill, Business Manager and Programme Lead for the Armed Forces Project, said: “It has been a pleasure and honour to lead this project. We have managed to implement many new processes into our organisation which will help us recruit and retain more military people and improve the experience of veterans and serving personnel needing to use our services. We have built close links with community Armed Forces Covenant charitable organisations

thereby helping patients access their services and better meet their needs when discharged from our hospitals.

“This Summer, and as a result of all the work done by our team of Armed Forces Champions in the Trust, we have been successfully re-accredited as a Veteran Aware organisation by the Veteran Aware Healthcare Alliance. Also, we have received the Gold Award under the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS). Recognised as the highest badge of honour for employers, the Gold Award celebrates organisations that champion veterans, reservists, cadet force adult volunteers and military families in the workplace. We are therefore delighted that this work and achievement has been recognised by the HSJ.”

Winners will be announced at the HSJ awards ceremony on Thursday 20 November 2025 at Evolution London. The event celebrates excellence in healthcare, promotes best practice, and recognises the people and projects improving outcomes for patients nationwide