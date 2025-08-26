Listen Live
Firefighters tackle large scrub fire near Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Firefighters from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were mobilised to tackle a large scrub fire near Bridgnorth this morning, 26 August.

The alarm was raised at 9.43 am, when SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a “Fire in Open” at Wyken.

Three fire appliances, including a Water Carrier, were dispatched to the scene.

Crews from Bridgnorth and Telford Central were in attendance, along with an Operations Officer, to manage the incident.

Upon arrival, crews found a substantial field fire involving approximately 2,500 square metres of scrubland.

Firefighters used beaters and one extended hose reel jet to bring the blaze under control, with water supplied from the Water Carrier to supplement the local supply.

The swift and coordinated response by the fire service prevented the fire from spreading further. A stop message was received at 10.25 am, confirming the incident had been successfully resolved.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are reminding the public to be vigilant, especially during dry conditions.

