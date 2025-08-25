Listen Live
Firefighters tackle fires in the open as temperatures rise in dry conditions

Shropshire’s fire crews were kept busy yesterday, as a series of open fires broke out across the county, fuelled by high temperatures and tinder-dry conditions.

The fire can be seen on Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury. Photo: Liam
The fires, including a significant blaze near Pulverbatch, have prompted warnings from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) for the public to exercise extreme caution.

The most significant incident of the day began at 1.26 pm on Sunday, 24 August, when fire control received a call reporting a major field fire at Broom Hill in Pulverbatch. 12 fire appliances and several specialised units were dispatched to the scene, where a fire had consumed approximately 20 hectares of field.

Firefighters from across the county, including Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and Telford, used beaters and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. A drone was deployed to monitor the fire’s spread, and assistance was given by neighbouring Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service. The stop message, indicating the fire was under control, was received at 4.58 pm.

The scene of the fire at Broom Hill, Pulverbatch. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service
Later in the afternoon, crews were called to a separate incident off Hatton Road in Hinstock, near Market Drayton. A bonfire had spread out of control, igniting a 30-metre hedgerow, part of a nearby woodland, along with straw and hay. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze.

As night fell, fire crews were called to Haughmond Hill near Shrewsbury at 7.53 pm. Seven fire appliances were mobilised to a large fire, which was described as involving “approximately 250m x 50m of trees and undergrowth.”

Crews, some using breathing apparatus, deployed multiple jets to douse the flames. A water carrier from Bridgnorth was brought in to ensure a continuous water supply at the remote location. A drone was once again utilised to check for hotspots before the fire was eventually brought under control in the early hours of this morning.

Public Urged to Be Vigilant

The spate of fires follows a period of exceptionally high temperatures and prolonged dry weather, creating a high-risk environment.

A spokesperson for SFRS urged residents to be vigilant, particularly those living near open countryside. They stressed the importance of not discarding lit cigarettes and avoiding bonfires, as well as disposable barbecues, especially during the current hot and dry spell.

