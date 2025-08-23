Wellington Orbit enters race for BIFA’s ‘Cinema of the Year’ award

Wellington Orbit, the beloved community cinema and arts centre, has thrown its hat into the ring for the British Independent Film Award’s (BIFA) ‘Cinema of the Year’ award, supported by Kia.

Wellington Orbit

The cinema is now calling on its loyal patrons and the wider Shropshire community to cast their votes and help them secure a coveted nomination.

The award aims to celebrate exceptional cinemas across the UK that are at the heart of their communities, bringing people together and championing independent film. Following an open call in July for cinemas nationwide to enter, voting is now officially open to the public.

- Advertisement -

Cinemagoers can show their support for Wellington Orbit by voting online, with the voting period set to close on 22nd September. The votes will be taken into consideration by a specially selected jury, who will also review the cinemas’ submissions before selecting the nominees. The organisers have confirmed that a weighting system will be applied based on the size of the local population to ensure a level playing field for all entrants.

The five finalists will be announced on 3rd November, alongside the rest of the BIFA 2025 Awards nominees. The initiative is a testament to the crucial role cinemas play in fostering community spirit and providing a space for a shared love of film.

Liam McClelland, Director at Wellington Orbit, expressed his excitement, stating, “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase the impact we’re making in our community on a national stage, highlighting the vital role independent cinemas and community venues play in keeping our high streets vibrant. At Wellington Orbit, every screening is more than just watching a film, it’s an experience. We invite everyone to show their support by casting their vote today.”

This new award is a natural extension of Kia’s commitment to independent cinema, a partnership that began in 2022. Steve Hicks, Marketing Director at Kia UK Limited, said, “While streaming at home is convenient, nothing compares to the ‘big screen’ experience for those eager to fully immerse themselves in the latest releases, especially when these cinemas are so central to their local communities. We are excited to collaborate with the British Independent Film Awards to recognise the cinemas that provide film fans with the most memorable and enjoyable experiences.”

BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace echoed this sentiment, adding, “We’re so excited to announce our first ever audience award with this campaign which champions the role of cinema in independent film, not just what we watch but how and where we experience it. Cinemas are vital spaces for film discovery, access and community and we’re delighted to be able to celebrate them with this new award.”

To cast your vote for Wellington Orbit, visit the official BIFA website.