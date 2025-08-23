Traders express excitement ahead of main Wellington Market works

Following a series of pre works which have now been completed, the main works to refurbish Wellington Market are about to start very shortly and traders are excited about the move.

Diane Brown pictured at the Sweets Galore stall in Wellington Market. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council successfully secured Government funding to invest into the market and is seizing this one-off opportunity to transform it into a fit-for-the-future venue which will continue to serve the needs of generations to come, safeguarding its future for the next 50 years.

Investment will be made into the fabric of the buildings, which had been neglected under previous ownerships, and the look, feel and operations of the market will be significantly improved.

Family run business Sweets Galore has been based at Wellington Market for 50 years and has a local, loyal customer base but also attracts many customers from further-a-field.

The business is the perfect shop for sweet lovers and prides itself on good old fashioned ‘pick n mix’ but also offers party bags and sweets which cater for special occasions such as weddings and baby showers.

Now owners John and Diane Brown are excited about moving into a brand new unit in Wellington Market as part of the major refurbishment works which is taking place at the historic twelfth century building.

John and Diane said: “There’s always an element of risk with change but we are really grateful to have a future and realise that if the refurbishment of the market isn’t done there won’t be a future – the market will die.

“We’ve been here for 50 years but our new gondola style stall will be one of those at the front and centre of the market and will hopefully draw people in to see what we and all the other traders in the market have to offer.

“The market is a very important part of the community in Wellington and we’re pleased that the historic features of the building, which has stood here for centuries, are being maintained.

“From a customer and trader perspective the new-look market will provide a much more welcoming and comfortable environment to work and shop in so we can’t wait to see it all completed.

“Businesses here are continuing to trade during the works so we’d encourage people to come and visit the market as usual and support the traders as we look forward to a new beginning and exciting times ahead.”

Plans, which will retain the market’s original and historic features, include a redesigned layout to enhance accessibility and improved circulation throughout the market as well as delivering refurbished and expanded toilet facilities.

There will also be an improved covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court to draw people into the market and create an attractive environment that people will enjoy.

The refurbishment programme aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new small independent businesses.

Telford & Wrekin Council is ensuring that all traders can continue to trade during the refurbishment programme and is supporting those impacted by providing a rent-free period for the duration that any trader is temporarily moved during the works.

Traders will also be given a rental concession of 50% up to the point they are moved and an additional rental concession of 50% for the first six months of trading in their permanent location.