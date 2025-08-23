MP calls for rail fare freeze as ticket costs could soar by almost 6%

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has labelled proposed rail fare hikes a “slap in the face” for travellers already coping with expensive tickets and unreliable services.

Helen Morgan at Whitchurch Railway Station

New figures released this week (20th August) indicate that rail fares could rise by 5.8% next year if the Government chooses to follow existing policy and increase fares in line with July’s Retail Prices Index (RPI).

Commuters already face high prices for rail fares, while in North Shropshire travellers also have to contend with long distances to stations, a lack of joined-up transport options and regular last-minute changes to services.

With its regular service to Manchester, Whitchurch station serves commuters using the line to get to work. Under the potential increase, a season ticket to Manchester Piccadilly would rise by £267 to £4,883.

Those taking the shorter journey from Whitchurch to Crewe can expect to pay an extra £121 for a season ticket that already costs £2,100.

The increases, which apply to regulated fares set by the Government, are usually applied at the rate of the RPI the previous July, plus 1%. This year, RPI was sitting at 4.8%.

Non-regulated fares, for tickets other than season tickets, are set by the train operating companies and also tend to follow the rate set for regulated fares. The rises come into effect in the following April.

Commenting on the potential rail fare rise, Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“Increasing rail fares now would be nothing other than a slap in the face. At a time of rising cancellations and in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, commuters shouldn’t have to fork out more and receive less.

“What started out as chaos under the Conservatives has moved on to more complacency under Labour. Commuters deserve better than just the same raw deal given under new management. Increasing fares is a false economy that will only drive down passengers and revenue in the long run.”

Day trippers travelling to the capital already face costs of £314 for an Anytime Return ticket, set to be made even more unpalatable by an increase of £18.

The price hikes will come on the back of the MP’s long-running campaign for step-free access at Whitchurch station, and at a time when poor public transport links for the area leave residents cut off.

Train travellers using Whitchurch station who can’t climb the steps to cross the platform, currently face the prospect of boarding the train going north to Wrenbury – where there is step-free access – only to change there and come back through Whitchurch as part of the journey south.

Helen added: “It’s high time rail users in North Shropshire had a service they can rely on and are given a fair deal on the cost of train travel. That’s why the Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to do more to get more people onto trains, and to freeze rail fares just as has been done for fuel duty for several years.”