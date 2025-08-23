Listen Live
Dawley hero’s legacy celebrated 150 years after English Channel crossing

This Bank Holiday Monday marks the 150th anniversary of Dawley-born Captain Matthew Webb becoming the first person to swim the English Channel unaided successfully.

Captain Matthew Webb
Captain Matthew Webb

At 10.41 am on Wednesday 25th August 1875, Captain Matthew Webb picked himself out of the choppy waters of the English Channel and made his way onto dry land – French soil. Almost 22 hours earlier, he had entered the channel at Dover and begun swimming.

At the age of 27, Webb completed the swim in 21 hours and 45 minutes. Despite the direct distance being 21 miles, tidal currents forced him to swim an impressive 39 miles. His enduring motto, “Nothing great is easy,” continues to inspire generations.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, highlighted the significance of the anniversary. “This milestone serves as a reminder that swimming is such an important and vital life-saving skill to have, whilst the benefits of regular swimming on our physical and mental health are significant,” she said. “We continue to invest in, and enhance, our swimming sites across the Borough to ensure they are delivering great value and providing a range of session options for our residents.”

The council’s commitment to promoting swimming is evident in its provision of four swimming pools, offering concessionary pricing and popular schemes like the ’10 by 10′ programme, which provides free swimming lessons to children under 10. Since its launch in October 2022, over 1,800 children have benefited from this initiative, gaining essential life-saving skills.

In addition to celebrating Webb’s legacy, the council is continuing its investment in local facilities. A major refurbishment of the swimming pool at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre is set to be completed, with the pool reopening to the public on Tuesday, 26th August. This aligns with a recent Swim England report, which highlighted that swimmers live longer, and that regular swimming benefits both physical and mental well-being across all age groups.

The celebration of Captain Webb’s achievement is also being embraced by the local community. Great Dawley Town Council has partnered with local author Sarah Griffiths to create a new children’s book, “Captain Matthew Webb: The Great Adventure.” The book aims to honour the legendary swimmer and inspire a new generation with his story.

Furthermore, Captain Matthew Webb will be commemorated at the Telford Community Carnival on Sunday, 24th August, as part of the Telford Balloon Fiesta. A dedicated carnival piece depicting the swimming hero will feature in the parade, which is due to take place at midday in Telford Town Park.

