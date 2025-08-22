Two casualties rescued in operation on Wenlock Edge

West Mercia Search & Rescue (WMSAR) successfully extracted two casualties from a challenging location on Wenlock Edge yesterday, Thursday, August 21st.

West Mercia Search and Rescue worked with emergency services te rescue the casualties. Photo: West Mercia Search and Rescue

The rescue operation, initiated at the request of West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS), saw WMSAR volunteers working alongside paramedics and specialist crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

The incident, which took place in the Much Wenlock area, required the specialised skills and equipment of the search and rescue team to safely reach and extricate the individuals.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement released by WMSAR, the two casualties were carefully removed from the difficult terrain. Both were then transferred to waiting ambulances to be taken to the hospital for further treatment.

WMSAR is a volunteer-run organisation that provides search and rescue services across Shropshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire. The team’s swift and professional response, in collaboration with other emergency services, was crucial in ensuring a positive outcome for the casualties.

“We are pleased to report that our volunteers, working in collaboration with paramedics and specialist crews from the Hazardous Area Response Team, were able to carefully extract two casualties to waiting ambulances for onward treatment,” a spokesperson for WMSAR stated.