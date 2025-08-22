New Money Hub to launch at Brookside Community Centre

A new financial support hub is set to open in a Telford community centre, offering local residents access to affordable loans, secure savings, and expert money advice.

Sue Wren, Operations Manager, who will be welcoming people to the new hub

The Just Money Hub is the first initiative from the recently merged Just Credit Union and FAIRshare credit union. Located at Brookside Community Centre, the new service aims to bring financial services directly into the heart of the community.

Steve Barras, Development Officer at Just Credit Union, said the merger has increased the organisation’s ability to provide enhanced services to members and the wider community.

“We know talking about money can be difficult, and the Money Hub will provide confidential support from people who understand money challenges in a family-friendly atmosphere,” he said.

The hub will provide access to ethical loans starting from as little as £50, as well as easy-access savings accounts. While the credit unions can’t be experts in every area of money, they will be able to signpost residents to the best sources of free, impartial support.

A Partnership for Community Resilience

The credit unions are working in partnership with Brookside Big Local (BBL), a lottery-funded, resident-led social regeneration programme.

A representative from Brookside Big Local said they are “delighted to offer this much-needed service to our residents which complements the work we already do helping to build community resilience in the area.” They noted that a private room will also be available for confidential conversations about money-related issues.

Both credit unions are not-for-profit co-operatives, focused on improving the financial well-being of their members and communities.

The Just Money Hub will be open every Wednesday from 10 am until 12.30 pm, starting on September 3. Residents can either drop in or arrange an appointment by contacting the Just Money team.