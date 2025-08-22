Listen Live
19.8 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 22, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

New Money Hub to launch at Brookside Community Centre

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A new financial support hub is set to open in a Telford community centre, offering local residents access to affordable loans, secure savings, and expert money advice.

Sue Wren, Operations Manager, who will be welcoming people to the new hub
Sue Wren, Operations Manager, who will be welcoming people to the new hub

The Just Money Hub is the first initiative from the recently merged Just Credit Union and FAIRshare credit union. Located at Brookside Community Centre, the new service aims to bring financial services directly into the heart of the community.

Steve Barras, Development Officer at Just Credit Union, said the merger has increased the organisation’s ability to provide enhanced services to members and the wider community.

- Advertisement -

“We know talking about money can be difficult, and the Money Hub will provide confidential support from people who understand money challenges in a family-friendly atmosphere,” he said.

The hub will provide access to ethical loans starting from as little as £50, as well as easy-access savings accounts. While the credit unions can’t be experts in every area of money, they will be able to signpost residents to the best sources of free, impartial support.

A Partnership for Community Resilience

The credit unions are working in partnership with Brookside Big Local (BBL), a lottery-funded, resident-led social regeneration programme.

A representative from Brookside Big Local said they are “delighted to offer this much-needed service to our residents which complements the work we already do helping to build community resilience in the area.” They noted that a private room will also be available for confidential conversations about money-related issues.

Both credit unions are not-for-profit co-operatives, focused on improving the financial well-being of their members and communities.

The Just Money Hub will be open every Wednesday from 10 am until 12.30 pm, starting on September 3. Residents can either drop in or arrange an appointment by contacting the Just Money team.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our [wt_cli_manage_consent].

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP