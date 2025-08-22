Further boost for Trust as green projects get funding

Funding has been secured for new EV chargers to support a Trust’s vehicle fleet, along with a solar canopy at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH), in order to cut energy costs and reduce emissions.

An EV charger on site outside the Learning Centre at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) has also applied for planning permission for a solar canopy for the car park at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

All the schemes are part of the Trust’s vision to save £1 million a year in energy costs and reduce carbon emissions by more than 3,000 tonnes. It will mean that savings can be redirected into frontline care, improving the experience of our patients and colleagues.

Work has started on installing nine electric vehicle charge points across the Trust’s sites to support its EV fleet after the Department for Transport awarded it £35,000. It is due to be completed in December 2025.

In line with the NHS Net Zero Transport Strategy NHS fleet vehicles will be EV by 2027 and this funding supports the Trust’s new pool vehicles.

The Trust has also been successful in securing GB Energy funding for a solar car park canopy at RSH. It will be located on car park 3 and will produce renewable energy helping to reduce energy bills.

Group Nexus, which manages the Trust’s car parks, and the Trust’s Facilities team will work together on the project, which is due to start in December.

These schemes are in addition to £17m funding secured for various green projects. The aim is to benefit patients and staff by improving the air quality, reducing the environmental impact and promoting healthier and more sustainable care practices – which will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.

Work has started on a new Energy Centre at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with the current ageing heating system being replaced and upgraded with modern and more sustainable energy sources. Other energy conservation measures include solar panels, upgrades of roof and pipework insulation and low-energy fan systems.

SaTH is also celebrating being a finalist for the Towards Net Zero category at the prestigious 2025 HSJ Awards, which will take place in November 2025.

Inese Robotham, Assistant Chief Executive and Chair of the Trust’s Climate Group, said: “With great teamwork and fully embracing our sustainability goals, staff are working hard to introduce schemes to reduce our carbon footprint, reduce costs and provide more sustainable healthcare facilities.”