Wellington swimming pool to reopen after major refurbishment

The swimming pool at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre is set to officially reopen to the public on Tuesday, 26th August, following a significant investment by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Wellington Swimming Pool. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The multi-million-pound refurbishment focused on making the facility more energy-efficient and sustainable.

The refurbishment project was designed to modernise the centre’s infrastructure and drastically reduce its carbon footprint. The work is part of the council’s wider commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. Key improvements include the installation of a new air source heat pump, enhanced roof and wall insulation in the pool hall, an energy-efficient hot water system, and a new ventilation system.

- Advertisement -

The benefits of the upgrade aren’t just for the planet; visitors will also notice a significant improvement to their experience. The centre now boasts refurbished changing areas with new lockers and additional cubicles, as well as a completely refurbished pool area.

This latest investment follows similar programmes at Oakengates Leisure Centre in 2024 and the swimming pool at Newport Fitness and Swimming Centre in 2022, both of which prioritised energy efficiency and carbon emissions reductions.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, expressed her excitement for the reopening. “We are really looking forward to seeing members and visitors using the pool again!” she said. “We can’t wait to welcome swimmers back, including children on swimming lessons, as a full programme of swimming activities is launched.”

Councillor McClements highlighted the dual benefit of the project, stating, “The investment has created a better experience and refurbished pool and changing areas for our members and visitors to enjoy but also plays a vital role in our journey toward a greener, more sustainable future.” She also thanked customers for their patience, noting that the investment will ensure the benefits of swimming can be enjoyed by “current members but future generations to come.”

The popular Swim4Life swimming lessons will resume at the site from Monday, 1st September, having been temporarily relocated to other council pools during the works. The Aquafit class timetable will also restart on the same date.