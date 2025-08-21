High-tech fire detection cameras avert incident at Oswestry recycling plant

A potential serious fire was narrowly avoided at Papersort UK in Oswestry this morning, thanks to the company’s recent investment in cutting-edge fire detection technology.

Fire crews outside Papersort UK in Oswestry. Photo: SFRS

Fire crews were called to the Maesbury Road Industrial Estate shortly after 7.30 am to reports of a fire involving machinery at the paper recycling plant.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a smouldering bale of compacted paper and a small fire at the base of a machine. Working alongside Papersort staff, they successfully removed the bale, revealing that a lithium battery pack, mixed in with the paper waste, had been damaged during the compaction process, igniting the blaze.

The paper waste is screened and prepared for compaction by a separate, off-site company.

This incident, however, has a positive outcome. The fire was identified almost instantly by Papersort’s new flame identification cameras, which use advanced image analytics to detect the infrared characteristics of a fire. The cameras immediately triggered the building’s warning system and sent alerts directly to staff mobile phones, allowing for an incredibly fast response.

The quick detection and response time meant that what could have been a serious fire was contained and extinguished with minimal damage.

This event serves as a powerful testament to how a proactive investment in technology can significantly mitigate risk. It also highlights the critical importance of proper waste separation at home and at recycling centres.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service praised Papersort for their foresight and cooperation throughout the incident, recognising their commitment to safety and business continuity.

“Today’s incident demonstrates that investing in technology can play a significant part in mitigating risk to life and business continuity,” a spokesperson said. “We would like to recognise Papersort’s investment and support throughout the incident.”